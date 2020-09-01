VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.26

Shares of VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and traded as low as $25.15. VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 38,480 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Company Profile (NYSE:VER.PF)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

