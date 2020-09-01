Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.43. Vericity shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vericity stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) by 403.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vericity were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

