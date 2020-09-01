VeriME (VME) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.41 or 0.05780069 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014825 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

