Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.38. Veritex posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,694. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $911.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

