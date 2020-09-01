Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.22. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1,408 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,853,805.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,036 shares of company stock valued at $555,204. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

