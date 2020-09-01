VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 30th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 133,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth $357,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

