Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.00. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,018,794 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertu Motors Plc will post 699.9999569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,767.70 ($2,309.81). Insiders acquired 153,750 shares of company stock worth $4,246,758 over the last ninety days.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

