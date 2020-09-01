Vid (VI) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Vid has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $1.18 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.01674421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00196724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00174837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00221860 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,559,297 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.