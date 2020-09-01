Vidulum Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Vidulum has a market cap of $201,437.54 and approximately $20,229.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

