Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sells C$49,425.95 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director William Dana Frazier sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$49,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,393.85.

Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.09.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

