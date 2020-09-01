VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 26,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

