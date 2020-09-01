Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.88

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 26560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

