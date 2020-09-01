Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.35. 5,640,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $216.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

