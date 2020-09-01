Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Winslow Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116,212 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Visa worth $888,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

