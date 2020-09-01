Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 8%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. 1,407,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,225,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

