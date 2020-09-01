VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 65.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,626.36 and $11.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00701530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00086185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00072422 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 105,267,750 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

