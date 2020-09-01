Voyager Token Market Cap Tops $33.70 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.