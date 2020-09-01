Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.65. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1,154,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

