W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 19,698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,582,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,025,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

