W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $26.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,660.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,169. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,533.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.19. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,665.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

