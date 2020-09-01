W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $6 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,279,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690,168. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

