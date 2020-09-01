W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,534.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

