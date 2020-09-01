W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.86. 2,825,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,856. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

