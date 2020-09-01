W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 3,863 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,052,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822,309. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

