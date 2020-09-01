W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.71% of W W Grainger worth $117,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. AJO LP acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.07. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.91. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $369.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

