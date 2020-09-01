Wanchain Price Hits $0.49 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Wanchain has a market cap of $60.64 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007417 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

