Wanchain Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $58.73 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00003980 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007496 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.