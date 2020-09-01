Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,054,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,000. Urban Edge Properties comprises about 2.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 337,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.99.

NYSE:UE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 921,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,309. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

