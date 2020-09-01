Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,736,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

