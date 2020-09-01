Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $16.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 448.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.17 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of WVE opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.06. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

