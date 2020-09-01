WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 89,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. 24,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

