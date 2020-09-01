Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bill.com (BILL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $98.00 to $110.00.

8/18/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $70.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,969. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.53.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

