Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Talanx (TLX)

8/25/2020 – Talanx was given a new €38.50 ($45.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Talanx was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Talanx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/12/2020 – Talanx was given a new €38.50 ($45.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Talanx was given a new €38.50 ($45.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLX opened at €31.14 ($36.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.98 and a 200 day moving average of €33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Talanx AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

