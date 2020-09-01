Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS: GRWG) in the last few weeks:

8/28/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – GrowGeneration is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – GrowGeneration had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – GrowGeneration is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – GrowGeneration had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration Corp has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Get GrowGeneration Corp alerts:

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.