Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

8/27/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

8/26/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

8/19/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

8/18/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

8/12/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

8/8/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

7/31/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/25/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

7/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE STM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 102,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

