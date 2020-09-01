Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €64.10 ($75.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €64.10 ($75.41) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR SAX opened at €65.25 ($76.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.76. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 543.75.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

