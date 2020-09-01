Wells Fargo & Co Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $605.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $535.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $562.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.84. 549,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.19 and its 200-day moving average is $341.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $163.25 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

