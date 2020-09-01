Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $68,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,434,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

