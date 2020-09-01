Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $71,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 317.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

