Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 4,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 49,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Western Resources (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

