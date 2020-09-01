Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 5.2%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 904,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 641,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

