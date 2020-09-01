Wexford Capital LP Invests $2.54 Million in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,268. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $789.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $762.90 and its 200 day moving average is $682.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

