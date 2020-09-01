Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 87,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.