Wexford Capital LP Purchases 117,152 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,152,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,270. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

