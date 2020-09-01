Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 81,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

