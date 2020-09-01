Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 81,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

