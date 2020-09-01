Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 81,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

