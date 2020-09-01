Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

WCP stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,544. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

