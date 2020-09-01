Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 61,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 2.28. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 31,666.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $513,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

