Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $623.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,746 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $623,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average of $293.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.